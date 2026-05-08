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How Many Beer Bottles Were Sold In Telangana In The Month of April? Sales Skyrocketed; Know Figures
Beer sales in Telangana hit an all-time high in April, and you'll be shocked by the numbers. With the IPL season in full swing, the demand for chilled beer has gone through the roof. Find out just how many bottles were sold in a single month
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Beer Sales
Youngsters love grabbing a chilled beer to beat the scorching summer heat. The ongoing IPL matches have only added to the trend. Friends often gather to watch the evening matches with a beer in hand, especially in cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar, where beer shops are seeing massive crowds. Liquor traders confirm that many people are drinking beer to get relief from the heat.
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Excise Department Data
The Excise Department's data reveals some mind-boggling figures. Last year in April, people bought 41.39 lakh cases of beer. This year, that record was shattered, with a whopping 50.05 lakh cases sold in April alone. March sales were also high, jumping from 39 lakh cases last year to 50 lakh cases this year. These numbers show just how much beer the youth are consuming.
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Demand, Supply
There's a big gap between demand and supply. Telangana needs about 3 lakh cases of beer daily, but companies are only supplying around 2 lakh cases. Because of this, liquor shop owners are struggling with low stock. Experts predict that if the heatwave continues, sales could even cross 75 lakh cases in May and June.
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