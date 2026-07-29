Want to Save Big on Fuel? These 5 Petrol Cars Deliver Seriously Impressive Mileage
With rising costs, everyone wants a car that goes the distance without burning a hole in their pocket. We've lined up India's top 5 most fuel-efficient petrol cars, looking at their price, engine, and of course, mileage.
India's Best Mileage Petrol Cars
Fuel prices are always on the rise, so naturally, car buyers are looking for models that give great mileage. If you use your car daily for office, business, or family trips, you'd want a car that sips fuel. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) tests and certifies these mileage figures, which are a big help. Based on their data, let's check out the top five petrol cars in India that offer the best mileage right now.
Best Petrol-Hybrid Cars
Leading the pack is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which has a strong dual-power hybrid system. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This setup gives you smooth performance and a great driving experience with very low fuel consumption. According to ARAI tests, the Invicto delivers an impressive 28.65 km per litre. Right behind it are the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Grand Vitara, both with strong hybrid systems. These cars offer a fantastic mileage of up to 27.97 km per litre.
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Honda Cars
If you're a fan of sedans, the Honda City with its dual-power hybrid system is a solid choice. The car balances performance and fuel economy perfectly by combining a petrol engine with an electric motor. ARAI has certified this car to deliver up to 27.26 km per litre. Many people find it ideal for both long highway drives and city commutes.
Maruti Suzuki Mileage Cars
For customers looking for high mileage on a tight budget, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an excellent option. Its automatic version, in particular, offers a certified mileage of up to 26 km per litre. The manual models also give a mileage close to 25 km/l. Similarly, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift provides great value with low running costs. The automatic Swift delivers 25.75 km per litre, while the manual version gives 24.8 km per litre.
High Mileage Cars
However, it's important to remember that all these mileage figures are from lab tests. In the real world, your car's mileage will change depending on many factors like your driving style, road quality, traffic jams, vehicle maintenance, load, and even the weather. So, when you're buying a car, don't just look at the mileage. Also consider maintenance costs, safety features, your personal needs, and the long-term cost of ownership to make the best choice.
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