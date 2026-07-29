Fuel prices are always on the rise, so naturally, car buyers are looking for models that give great mileage. If you use your car daily for office, business, or family trips, you'd want a car that sips fuel. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) tests and certifies these mileage figures, which are a big help. Based on their data, let's check out the top five petrol cars in India that offer the best mileage right now.