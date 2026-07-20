Films

Salman reportedly charges over ₹100 crore per film, often opting for profit-sharing deals that significantly increase his earnings if a movie performs well at the box office.

Television

Hosting Bigg Boss remains one of his biggest income streams. Reports suggest he earns hundreds of crores per season, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.

Brand endorsements

The superstar endorses several leading brands across categories including beverages, fashion, electronics and consumer goods. He reportedly charges ₹8–15 crore per endorsement deal, depending on the campaign and duration.