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Salman Khan Net Worth: Inside the Actor's Income, Luxury Lifestyle and Career at 58
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to dominate films, television and brand endorsements with his unmatched popularity. Here's a look at his income sources, lavish lifestyle, business ventures and the fortune he has built over the years.
Salman Khan Net Worth
At 58, Salman Khan remains one of India's highest-paid entertainers. From blockbuster films and Bigg Boss to brand endorsements, businesses and real estate, the superstar continues to earn hundreds of crores every year. Recent estimates place his net worth at around ₹3,225 crore, although exact figures vary across publications.
Salman Khan's estimated net worth
According to multiple media reports, Salman Khan's net worth in 2026 is estimated at around ₹3,225 crore. The actor has consistently ranked among Bollywood's wealthiest stars thanks to his diversified income sources.
How much does Salman Khan earn? Films
- Films
Salman reportedly charges over ₹100 crore per film, often opting for profit-sharing deals that significantly increase his earnings if a movie performs well at the box office.
- Television
Hosting Bigg Boss remains one of his biggest income streams. Reports suggest he earns hundreds of crores per season, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.
- Brand endorsements
The superstar endorses several leading brands across categories including beverages, fashion, electronics and consumer goods. He reportedly charges ₹8–15 crore per endorsement deal, depending on the campaign and duration.
Business ventures
Apart from acting, Salman has invested in businesses such as:
Being Human Foundation and merchandise
Film production
Fitness and lifestyle ventures
Investments in entertainment and consumer brands
These ventures add substantially to his annual income.
Luxury properties
Salman owns several premium properties, including:
- His iconic residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
- A sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, frequently featured during family gatherings.
- Other real estate investments across Maharashtra. He also reportedly sold one Bandra apartment for ₹3.5 crore recently while retaining other properties in the area.
Car collection
His luxury garage reportedly includes:
- Range Rover
- Autobiography Mercedes-Benz
- GLS Toyota
- Land Cruiser
- Audi RS7
- BMW X7
- Lexus LX
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