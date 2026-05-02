You can book your Srivari darshan tickets in advance. It's always better to book early to avoid last-minute trouble in Tirumala. You can book tickets online through the official Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website or its mobile app.

Special Entry Darshan (Rs. 300): TTD usually releases these tickets 2 to 3 months in advance. This is a great option if you want a quick and hassle-free darshan.

Arjitha Sevas: If you wish to participate in special poojas, you can get tickets for these services. TTD allocates sevas like Suprabhatam, Thomala, and Archana through a lucky dip. You need to apply online for these several months beforehand.