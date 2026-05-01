Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, with her father R. Sarathkumar, visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday to offer prayers. They greeted paparazzi and posed for pictures with fans who had gathered to see the father-daughter duo.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, along with her father R. Sarathkumar, visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday morning to offer prayers. The father-daughter duo was seen at the temple premises seeking blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara. They also greeted paparazzi waiting outside and posed for pictures with fans who had gathered there.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Recent Celebrity Visits

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. Earlier, actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty were seen at the temple. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia had also visited recently in traditional attire. Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi had also offered prayers at the shrine.

Earlier, Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and current Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district.

On April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance.