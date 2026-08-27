Are you making money from YouTube or Instagram? Don't think the government isn't watching your income. There's some urgent work you need to finish right away.

Making money on YouTube might look easy, but messing up your tax calculations can land you in big trouble later. The last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) is August 31. With just four days left, it's time to get this done. If you earn through YouTube, freelancing, brand deals, or any kind of content creation, here are a few things you must check before filing your returns.

Here's What You Need to Check Before Filing Your ITR

First things first, you need a proper account of your total income. It's crucial to correctly document all your earnings, including YouTube ad revenue, freelance projects, consulting gigs, and brand collaborations.

Don't mix up your personal and business expenses. You can't claim the entire cost of your home or personal car as a business expense just because you work from home or use the car for work. You can only claim expenses that are directly related to your work and for which you have proper records. If you use something for both personal and professional purposes, you can only claim the portion used for work.

The 44ADA rule isn't for everyone. You can't just claim its benefits because you're a freelancer. You first need to check if your specific profession is covered under this section.

And don't forget about GST. Income tax and GST are two different things with separate rules. You might need to register for GST depending on the type of service you provide and your total turnover. If you're getting paid by clients from abroad, you need to check the rules for that as well.

So, don't wait until the last minute. Check all your details—income, bills, expenses, Section 44ADA, GST, and any audit requirements—right away. Filing your ITR on time with the correct documents will save you from a lot of tax-related headaches down the line.