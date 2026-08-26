Not getting enough views on Instagram? Discover practical ways to improve post reach, boost engagement and give your content a better chance of appearing in front of a larger audience.

You've put in all the hard work to create and edit a Reel, but after posting, the view count just doesn't move. This is probably because you're posting at the wrong time. Instagram now decides if a Reel will go viral based on its engagement in the first 30 minutes.

Here are the best times, based on an analysis of Indian users' activity:

There are 3 golden times to post on Instagram (according to Indian Standard Time):

1. 7 AM - 9 AM (Morning Scroll Time):

Everyone checks Instagram right after waking up or while travelling to work. This is the best time for content related to motivation, fitness, lifestyle, and tea-coffee.

2. 12 PM - 2 PM (Lunch Break Peak):

During the lunch break, everyone is scrolling through Reels. This is one of the most active periods of the day. If you post now, you have a high chance of getting maximum reach. Memes, comedy, food, and fashion Reels tend to go viral at this time.

3. 7 PM - 9 PM (The Ultimate Viral Hour):

This is the 'unbelievable' reach time. Everyone is free after office or college and scrolling on Instagram. If you post at 8 PM, your Reel will keep reaching people throughout the night. This is the best slot for all types of content.

Which day should you post?

Research shows that Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday get the most reach. Monday and Saturday usually see the lowest reach.

It's not just about timing; follow these 3 tricks as well:

1. Stay Active for the First 30 Minutes: Don't leave Instagram for 30 minutes after you post. Reply to every single comment. This signals to the algorithm that your post is getting good engagement.

2. 3-5 Hashtags Are Enough: Don't use 30 hashtags. Just use 3 to 5. A good mix is two broad hashtags (like #instagram), two medium ones (like #bengalifood), and one niche hashtag.

3. Check Your Own Insights: Go to your profile and check Professional Dashboard > Insights > Total Followers > Most Active Times. This will show you when your followers are most active, which is the best time for you to post.

Try posting at 8 PM from today and see the difference in your reach within 48 hours. You'll be surprised.