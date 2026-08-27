Sea That Vanishes Every Day? Chandipur Beach In Odisha Has Strange Natural Phenomenon
Chandipur Beach in Odisha is famous for its extraordinary ‘vanishing sea’ phenomenon. Discover why seawater retreats dramatically from the shore and returns later, creating one of India’s most unusual coastal sight
A strange beach in our own country...
When you think of a vacation, a beach is the first thing that comes to mind. Relaxing by the sea is something most of us love. But imagine this: you're enjoying the waves, and suddenly the entire sea pulls back and disappears. You might think, how can a beach just vanish? But it's 100% true. This magical beach is right here in India, at Chandipur in the Balasore district of Odisha. Locals have a perfect name for it—the 'Hide and Seek' beach.
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How does the sea disappear? What really happens?
Every day, twice, the sea at Chandipur beach pulls back for about 5 kilometres during low tide. The waves just disappear, and all you see is empty, wet land. A few hours later, during high tide, the water rushes back to its original spot. There's no magic here, just science! The sun and moon's gravity causes the tides, and the unique flat shape of this coastline makes the water recede so far. For anyone standing on the shore, it looks like the sea has just vanished.
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What's so special about this beach?
When the sea recedes during low tide, tourists get a rare chance to walk or even ride bikes up to 5 km on the seabed. You can see rare creatures like red crabs, horseshoe crabs, and starfish that are usually underwater. This place is also geographically important. India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) uses the Chandipur range to test many of its ballistic missiles. If you plan a visit, remember to check the high tide timings with local guides. The water returns very quickly, so you must be careful. A trip here is an unforgettable experience.
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