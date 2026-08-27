Every day, twice, the sea at Chandipur beach pulls back for about 5 kilometres during low tide. The waves just disappear, and all you see is empty, wet land. A few hours later, during high tide, the water rushes back to its original spot. There's no magic here, just science! The sun and moon's gravity causes the tides, and the unique flat shape of this coastline makes the water recede so far. For anyone standing on the shore, it looks like the sea has just vanished.

Also read: Vegetables Get Shockingly Expensive! Rising Prices Leave Families Reworking Their Monthly Budgets