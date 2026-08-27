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Raksha Bandhan 2026: How Is Its Ritual Performed? Complete Guide For Timing, Purnima, Ritual
Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on August 28. Check the complete Purnima Tithi, Bhadra timings and Shubh Muhurat to know the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi and celebrate the festival.
Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the Purnima tithi of the Shravan month's Shukla Paksha. Sisters eagerly wait the whole year for this special day. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 28th.
Also read: Rakhi Purnima 2026: When To Tie The Sacred Thread On Your Brother? Know Date, Time, Rituals
When should you celebrate Rakhi?
According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi starts at 9:08 AM on August 27th and ends at 9:48 AM on August 28th. Following the Udaya Tithi rule, we will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Friday, August 28th, 2026. This means sisters can tie rakhis on the morning of the 28th. Good news! There's no Bhadra Kaal to worry about on the 28th. The Bhadra period on August 27th will last from 9:08 AM to 9:32 PM, ending the night before.
Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: What Goes Into Perfect Rakhi Thali? Items-Timing, Here's All You Need To Know
Shubh muhurat for tying the rakh
Drik Panchang says the first auspicious time on August 28th is from 6:23 AM to 9:48 AM. But be careful, Rahu Kaal will be active from 10:12 AM to 12:20 PM, so it's best to avoid tying rakhi then. If you miss the morning window, you can also tie the rakhi during an auspicious time in the evening.
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11 auspicious yogas
This year's Raksha Bandhan is astrologically very special. Experts say about 11 auspicious yogas are forming on this day. These include Atiganda, Shobhan, Shiva, and Vijay yogas, along with the Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Other combinations like Chandradi, Budhaditya, Vimal, Vipreet Rajyoga, Dhan, Ubhayachari, Shakat, and Sunafa yogas are also expected.
According to astrological beliefs, performing puja, giving charity, and tying the sacred thread during these yogas is highly fruitful. The planets are also aligned perfectly. The Sun will be in Leo, Jupiter in Cancer, and the Moon in Aquarius. This combination of planets and constellations makes this Rakhi extra special from both a religious and astrological view.
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how to perform the Raksha Bandhan ritual
- First, place a puja thali in your home temple and worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu, and your family deity. Offer the first rakhi to Lord Ganesha or Lord Krishna.
- Then, ask your brother to sit facing east or north on an 'aasan' or mat, with his head covered. The sister should apply a tilak of kumkum or roli on his forehead, followed by rice grains.
- Tie the rakhi on his right wrist while chanting a mantra or thinking positive thoughts. Perform an aarti with a diya to ward off evil and pray for his long life.
- Finally, offer him sweets. The brother should then touch his sister's feet for blessings, promise to protect her, and give her a gift.
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What should the rakhi look like?
Ideally, it should be made of three threads—red, yellow, and white. Applying sandalwood paste on the rakhi is considered very auspicious. If you don't have anything else, you can even tie a simple sacred thread with devotion. While tying the rakhi, you should chant this special mantra: 'Yena baddho Baliraja, danavendro mahabalah, tenatvam pratibadhnami rakshe, ma chala-ma chala'. It is believed that chanting this mantra strengthens the bond of love between brother and sister.
Also read: Rakhi 2026 Outfit Ideas: 10 Elegant Ethnic Looks for Picture-Perfect Celebration
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