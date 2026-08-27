This year's Raksha Bandhan is astrologically very special. Experts say about 11 auspicious yogas are forming on this day. These include Atiganda, Shobhan, Shiva, and Vijay yogas, along with the Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Other combinations like Chandradi, Budhaditya, Vimal, Vipreet Rajyoga, Dhan, Ubhayachari, Shakat, and Sunafa yogas are also expected.

According to astrological beliefs, performing puja, giving charity, and tying the sacred thread during these yogas is highly fruitful. The planets are also aligned perfectly. The Sun will be in Leo, Jupiter in Cancer, and the Moon in Aquarius. This combination of planets and constellations makes this Rakhi extra special from both a religious and astrological view.

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