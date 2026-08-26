Sleep Issues: Waking up again and again at night? Check these 5 reasons
We all want a good night's sleep, right? But it's super annoying when you wake up just a little while after dozing off, check the time, and then struggle to fall back asleep. If this is happening to you all the time, let's figure out why.
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Reasons for waking up repeatedly during sleep
Many of us face this problem: you fall asleep, but wake up a short while later. Then you try to sleep again, only to wake up once more. If this happens just once or twice, it's no big deal. But if you're always tired in the morning or feel sleepy all day, you need to find out the reason behind your disturbed sleep.
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Check these habits
Some people find that late-night tea, coffee, or other caffeinated drinks disturb their sleep. Even alcohol, which might make you feel sleepy at first, actually ruins your sleep quality and can wake you up later. A heavy dinner can also cause discomfort. It's best to cut down on caffeine, alcohol, and heavy food a few hours before you hit the bed.
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Screen usage
If you spend a lot of time watching videos, scrolling through reels, or working on your phone before bed, your brain finds it hard to switch to rest mode. The bright light from screens, especially at night, can mess with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle. So, try to stay away from screens for some time before you sleep.
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Bedroom environment
Things like too much light, noise, a wrong room temperature, or even an uncomfortable bed and pillow can break your sleep. You might not even realise it, but small sounds or a bit of light can be enough to wake you up. So, make sure your bedroom is as quiet, dark, and comfortable as possible.
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The habit of overthinking
If you go to bed thinking about your day, work stress, family problems, or tomorrow's to-do list, your brain stays active even if your body is in bed. Constantly thinking 'I need to sleep' or checking the clock again and again only makes the problem worse. Try a calming routine before bed, like reading a book.
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Snoring and breathlessness
If you snore loudly, feel like you've stopped breathing in your sleep, wake up gasping for air, have morning headaches, or feel extremely sleepy during the day, you should get checked for issues like sleep apnea. Some people also wake up frequently to use the washroom. Experts say waking up once in a while is normal. But if it's happening all the time and affecting your work, concentration, or health, it's best to consult a doctor.
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