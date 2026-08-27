Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on August 28. Check the Rakhi-tying muhurat, Purnima Tithi, Bhadra Kaal and important city-wise timings before performing the traditional ceremony.

It’s time again to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2026. Siblings from all over India are getting ready to celebrate Rakhi by performing rituals along with sweets and gifts. It’s an age-old tradition celebrated on the day of the full moon, i.e., on Purnima of Shravana month, where the ritual involves tying Rakhi by sisters to their brothers’ wrists and praying for their welfare.

For this year 2026, Raksha Bandhan will fall on Friday, August 28, 2026. Below is the complete list of important dates for Raksha Bandhan 2026.

Date of Raksha Bandhan 2026 and Purnima Tithi

The Purnima tithi will begin at 9:08 AM on August 27 and ends at 9:48 AM on August 28, 2026, according to Drik Panchang. As Purnima falls on August 28, 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28. It is an ancient Indian festival, which includes the ritual of tying the Rakhi by sisters to their brothers.

Also read: Rakhi 2026 Outfit Ideas: 10 Elegant Ethnic Looks for Picture-Perfect Celebration

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rakhi-Tying Muhurat

The timing of Rakhi tying depends on location due to differences in sunrise times between different cities. As per an article of New18, here are the list of cities and its Muhurat.

New Delhi: 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM

Mumbai: 6:22 AM to 9:48 AM

Bengaluru: 6:02 AM to 9:48 AM

Chennai: 6:06 AM to 9:48 AM

Kolkata: 5:35 AM to 9:48 AM

Hyderabad: 6:04 AM to 9:48 AM

Ahmedabad: 6:30 AM to 9:48 AM

Pune: 6:27 AM to 9:48 AM

Jaipur, Rajasthan: 6:01 AM to 9:48 AM

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 5:42 AM to 9:48 AM

Chandigarh: 5:56 AM to 9:48 AM

Patna, Bihar: 5:25 AM to 9:48 AM

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: 6:08 AM to 9:48 AM

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: 6:01 AM to 9:48 AM

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 5:45 AM to 9:48 AM

Ludhiana, Punjab: 5:59 AM to 9:48 AM

Surat, Gujarat: 6:24 AM to 9:48 AM

Nagpur, Maharashtra: 6:00 AM to 9:48 AM

Nashik, Maharashtra: 6:21 AM to 9:48 AM

Vadodara, Gujarat: 6:23 AM to 9:48 AM

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: 5:48 AM to 9:48 AM

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: 5:45 AM to 9:48 AM

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: 5:55 AM to 9:48 AM

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: 5:29 AM to 9:48 AM

Guwahati, Assam: 5:04 AM to 9:48 AM

Kochi, Kerala: 6:15 AM to 9:48 AM

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: 6:11 AM to 9:48 AM

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Udaipur to Wayanad, 5 Getaways for Unforgettable Sibling Trip

Does Bhadra Kaal Fall On Raksha Bandhan 2026?

Traditionally, Bhadra has not been considered good for performing any rituals for Raksha Bandhan. According to Drik Panchang, for 2026, Bhadra gets finished before the sunrise on August 28, which means it does not fall on the Rakhi-tying timings provided above.

If You Miss The Morning Muhurat?

As per Drik Panchang, if the morning muhurat gets missed, then the rituals of Raksha Bandhan can be performed during the second half of the day called Aparahna. It will be necessary to check local Panchang for such an option.

Auspicious Timing:

Morning: 6:08 AM to 10:53 AM

6:08 AM to 10:53 AM Afternoon: 12:28 PM to 2:03 PM

12:28 PM to 2:03 PM Evening: 5:13 PM to 6:48 PM

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Samosa To Shakar Pare, 5 Homemade Snacks To Make For Your Family

Also read: Rakhi Purnima 2026: When To Tie The Sacred Thread On Your Brother? Know Date, Time, Rituals