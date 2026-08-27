This isn't the first time. Earlier, on orders from Nabanna, a Task Force, MLAs, and ministers had inspected markets to control prices. But did the situation really change? Or did prices stay the same, or even increase in some places? All eyes are now on the administration's next move, as people are demanding quick action to get some relief from this price pressure.

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