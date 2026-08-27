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Vegetables Get Shockingly Expensive! Rising Prices Leave Families Reworking Their Monthly Budgets
Vegetable prices have risen, putting added pressure on household budgets as people struggle with higher grocery expenses. Here’s a look at the impact of rising vegetable rates on everyday consumers.
Continuous price rise is suffocating the common man
The middle class is really struggling with the constant price rise of daily goods. From sugar and vegetables to onions and fruits, almost everything is getting more expensive. On top of that, onion prices have suddenly started climbing all over the country.
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Prices of onions and other vegetables are on the rise
A large portion of onions in Bengal comes from Nashik. This means a price increase there directly impacts Kolkata's markets. The rate per quintal in Nashik jumped from around ₹2000-2100 in late July to over ₹3600 in the past week.
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Onion wholesale prices have also increased
The impact is clear in Kolkata's Sealdah Kole Market. Just a month ago, the wholesale price for onions was between ₹15 and ₹20 per kg. Now, it has suddenly jumped to nearly ₹40 to ₹45.
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The situation in the steep retail market
The situation in the retail market is even worse. On Wednesday morning, onions were selling for about ₹60 to ₹65 per kg at Kolkata's Jadubabur Bazar. Prices of other essential items are also on the rise.
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Market Rate Chart:
Here's a look at the rates:
- Onion: ₹60-65/kg
- Sugar: ₹75/kg
- Cucumber: ₹60/kg
- Brinjal: ₹100/kg
- Desi Patal: ₹80/kg
- Normal Patal: ₹50-60/kg
- Tomato: ₹40/kg
- Bitter Gourd: ₹80/kg
- Ridge Gourd: ₹80/kg
- Okra: ₹60-70/kg
- Cauliflower: ₹70-80/piece (by size)
- Beans: ₹150/kg
- Capsicum: ₹100-120/kg
- Cabbage: ₹50/kg
- Drumstick: ₹15/100g (₹150/kg)
- Green Chilli: ₹10/100g (₹100/kg)
- Lemon: Large ₹7/piece
- Medium ₹6/piece
- Mustard Oil: ₹200-250/litre
- Chicken: ₹220/kg
- Egg: ₹8/piece
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Administration active in curbing price rise
The price hike has hit sales. Traders say customers are now buying smaller quantities. Many are making do with half a kilo instead of a full kilo. The administration has become active to control the price rise. Following the Chief Minister's orders, Task Force and Enforcement Branch officials are conducting raids in markets across Kolkata and other areas.
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State government forms Task Force
This isn't the first time. Earlier, on orders from Nabanna, a Task Force, MLAs, and ministers had inspected markets to control prices. But did the situation really change? Or did prices stay the same, or even increase in some places? All eyes are now on the administration's next move, as people are demanding quick action to get some relief from this price pressure.
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