Rakhi Purnima 2026: Wondering when to celebrate Rakhi Purnima in 2026? This festival, a symbol of the bond between brothers and sisters, has a specific date and auspicious time for tying the rakhi. Here's what you need to know

Rakhi Purnima 2026: The festival of Rakhi Purnima is all about celebrating the special bond of trust between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, praying for their long and happy lives. In return, brothers promise to always protect them. In 2026, Rakhi Purnima falls on Friday, 28th August. According to the panchang, the most auspicious time, or shubh muhurat, to tie the rakhi is in the morning. You'll have a window from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM. That's a total of 3 hours and 51 minutes to perform the ritual.

When does the auspicious time to tie rakhi begin?

The shubh muhurat for tying the rakhi on Rakhi Purnima begins at 5:57 AM and lasts until 9:48 AM. Sisters can use this time to get the puja preparations done and then tie the rakhi at the perfect moment. It's considered best if the brother faces either east or north during the ceremony. The sister should first apply a tilak on his forehead, perform an aarti, and then tie the sacred thread, or rakshasutra, on his wrist. To complete the ritual, she can then offer him some sweets.

How should you tie the rakhi?

To get started, you'll need to prepare a puja thali. Make sure it has roli (a mix of turmeric and lime), rice grains, a diya (lamp), sweets, and of course, the rakhi. Begin the puja by remembering Lord Ganesha. Then, apply the tilak on your brother's forehead, followed by the rice grains, and perform the aarti. After the aarti, tie the rakhi on his right wrist. Once the rakhi is tied, offer him sweets and wish him a happy and prosperous life. The brother can then give his sister a gift, promising to always protect and respect her.

Why is Raksha Bandhan being celebrated only on 28th August?

You might be wondering why Rakhi is being celebrated on the 28th of August. As per the panchang, the Shravan Purnima tithi (lunar day) starts at 9:08 AM on 27th August 2026 and ends at 9:48 AM on 28th August. Since the Purnima tithi is active during sunrise on the 28th, that is the day the festival will be observed. Interestingly, a lunar eclipse also falls on the same day this year. However, it won't be visible in India, which means the sutak period (a time of ritual impurity) will not apply here. So, you can go ahead with the puja and rakhi-tying ceremony without any worries during the auspicious hours.

Why is this auspicious time so special for sisters?

Why is this shubh muhurat so important? It's believed that any religious ritual performed during these auspicious hours brings positive results and blessings. So, it's a good idea for sisters to prepare everything for the puja beforehand. This way, they can tie the rakhi calmly and comfortably anytime between 5:57 AM and 9:48 AM, without any last-minute rush.