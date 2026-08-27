Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on August 28. Know the essential puja thali items, traditional Rakhi ceremony steps, rituals and auspicious Rakhi-tying muhurat for the festival.

Raksha Bandhan is not only a festivity of tying a blessed thread. This day is marked by prayers, traditions, sweets, presents and quality family time. For 2026 year, Raksha Bandhan is going to fall on Friday, August 28 providing another chance for families to preserve their ancestral traditions and celebrate in their individual ways.

In case you plan to celebrate Rakhi, then a nicely arranged puja thali along with knowledge about the procedure will make the festivity more enjoyable. Here is all about the basic Raksha Bandhan puja thali items, the traditional ritual order and the auspicious Rakhi tying time.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Puja Thali Items

Puja thali for Rakhi doesn’t need to be lavish. It may vary from family to family or from region to region, but certain items are generally related to the ritual.

The items that should be placed on the thali include Rakhi, roli or kumkum, akshat (unbroken rice), diya, flowers and sweets. A small bottle of water may also be added; additionally, some families use incense sticks, sandalwood paste or any other puja essentials as per their traditions. Gifts are usually kept separately and not as part of puja.

Also read: Rakhi Purnima 2026: When To Tie The Sacred Thread On Your Brother? Know Date, Time, Rituals

The Procedure Of Celebrating The Rakhi Ceremony

One needs to set up the thali and make sure that Rakhi is ready. One can apply tilak on her brother's forehead and then offer akshat as a part of the ritual.

The next step involves doing aarti with diya while praying for one's brother. The Rakhi is then tied to his wrist. Finally, sharing sweets and giving gifts to each other takes place as a tradition for many families who observe such ceremonies.

The rituals may differ depending on where you are from. Therefore, one can follow the traditions practiced at home.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Samosa To Shakar Pare, 5 Homemade Snacks To Make For Your Family

What Do The Traditions Mean?

In essence, Rakhi symbolizes the tie between siblings and the idea of protection and good will. Tilak stands for auspiciousness, while diya means positivity. Sweets add to the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

The holiday has changed with time and developed beyond one ritual. With siblings living in different places, some families celebrate this festival using video calls and even send Rakhis via mail.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Udaipur to Wayanad, 5 Getaways for Unforgettable Sibling Trip

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rakhi Ceremony Time

As per Drik Panchang, for New Delhi, the Raksha Bandhan ceremony muhurat on August 28 will be from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM. The end time for Purnima Tithi is 9:48 AM on the same day. However, timings can vary depending on the place, and those following a certain Panchang must check the timing in their respective cities.

Celebrate The Bond, Not Just The Rituals

Right from a humble thali to an elaborate family lunch, Raksha Bandhan is basically all about love, appreciation and togetherness.

Also read: Rakhi 2026 Outfit Ideas: 10 Elegant Ethnic Looks for Picture-Perfect Celebration