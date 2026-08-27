Raksha Bandhan celebrations begin early in Delhi as schoolchildren tie rakhis to Minister Ashish Sood. Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta welcomes college students under a youth outreach initiative.

The festive season of Raksha Bandhan has already started in Delhi, where schoolchildren are giving the festival a special touch to Delhi politics. Prior to celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2026, a number of students came to meet Delhi Minister Ashish Sood last Wednesday and tied rakhi on his wrist.

Schoolchildren Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Ashish Sood

Children celebrated this festival by sending best wishes to each other in terms of love, affection and brotherhood. Students have presented rakhis to the minister and asked for his blessings before Raksha Bandhan, which will take place this year on August 28.

Sood has interacted with these children and has appreciated their participation in the Raksha Bandhan programme. He has also wished them all a happy Raksha Bandhan in advance.

Raksha Bandhan: What This Festival Celebrates

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of affection, care and support of siblings. The tradition goes that sisters tie a holy thread called a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their well-being. The brothers in their part make a promise to protect their sisters.

It is marked on the full moon night, known as Purnima, during the month of Shravan in Hindu calendar. People usually get together on this day, give gifts to each other, enjoy sweets, and express their love for each other.

In general, the term 'Raksha Bandhan' can be translated as "bond of protection", where "Raksha" means protection and "Bandhan" denotes bond/relationship.

College Students Greeted by Delhi Assembly

On Wednesday, students of Kirori Mal College and Ramjas College were greeted by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta as part of Youth Outreach Initiative.

According to Mr. Gupta, the youth should connect themselves to the institutions and ideologies of the country in order to have a sound democracy.

Youth Initiative Clarifies Law-making Process

As per the information provided, the program is aimed at filling the gap between youth citizens and governance. It also aims to make Gen Z aware of the law-making process and instill civic responsibility in them.

As part of the program, students got acquainted with the parliament history of India and the history of the Assembly building. They were also made aware of the role played by Delhi Assembly in democratic governance after its reestablishment in 1993.

Law-making process was also explained to them. The students watched a video showing the development of this institution with the narration of Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher.