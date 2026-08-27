For adventure lovers, Everest Base Camp is one of Nepal’s most iconic destinations. The trek takes visitors through the Khumbu region, passing mountain villages, suspension bridges, glaciers and rugged Himalayan landscapes.

The journey generally starts with a flight from Kathmandu to Lukla before continuing on foot through Sherpa settlements and Sagarmatha National Park. Kala Patthar is another popular stop, offering spectacular views of Mount Everest and nearby peaks.

Best time to visit: March to May and September to October.