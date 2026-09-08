Montalivet Beach – France France has another famous naturist spot, Montalivet Beach. It's located on the Atlantic coast and has a dedicated naturist section about two kilometres long. This place has a special connection to the history of naturism in France. Here, people see nudity as part of the culture, not just a personal choice. The management says that when the weather is good, following the nude custom is part of the rules. Besides swimming, you can also enjoy activities like beach volleyball and surfing. 4. Wreck Beach – Canada Wreck Beach in Vancouver, Canada, is one of North America's largest naturist beaches. It stretches for about 7.8 kilometres and is also famous for its stunning natural beauty. Even though it's close to the city, you'll find a unique vibe with forests, cliffs, and the sea all in one place. The main thing to know is that this is a 'clothing-optional' beach, so you don't have to be nude. However, naturism is very common here. The beach has a strict policy against staring at others or taking photos without permission.