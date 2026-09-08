Garden to Ganpati Celebration: 5 Flowers You Can Grow at Home for Puja
Excited for Ganpati celebrations and want to be washed over by the festive spirit this coming week? Here are a few potted flowers you can plant in the meantime to worship the idol with their floral goodness.
Of floral decor and worship!
The country is elated to welcome Bappa home next week. The festival is right around the corner, with festive feels already in the air. If you too want to grow some flowers in your home garden for puja, this is just the right time. Here are a few options.
Marigold
Every Ganpati celebration is incomplete without this flower. Great for decor, making garlands, and puja.
Hibiscus
Red hibiscus is deeply tied to spiritual rituals and is widely known as a top offering for Lord Ganesha.
Jasmine
This beautiful-smelling flower is pure and pristine for morning puja offerings.
Shevanti
These long-lasting, colourful flowers are great for backdrop decoration and garlands.
Blue Pea
These ear-shaped beautiful flowers are visually striking for thali and altar decoration.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.