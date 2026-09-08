Gardening Tips: 7 Terrace Plants That Could Help Keep Mosquitoes Away Naturally
From lemongrass and citronella to basil and lavender, these seven terrace-friendly plants may help discourage mosquitoes while adding fragrance and greenery to outdoor spaces.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass is a popular terrace plant known for its strong citrusy aroma. Its fragrance may help make outdoor spaces less attractive to mosquitoes.
Marigold
Bright marigolds can bring colour to balconies and terraces while their distinctive fragrance may help discourage certain insects. They are also commonly grown in Indian home gardens.
Rosemary
Rosemary adds a pleasant herbal fragrance to terrace gardens and can be grown in containers. Its strong aroma is often cited as something mosquitoes find unpleasant.
Basil
Basil is both a useful kitchen herb and a fragrant addition to an outdoor garden. Its aroma may help create an environment that mosquitoes find less appealing.
Lavender
Lavender is valued for its calming fragrance and attractive purple blooms. Its aromatic qualities make it another popular plant for gardens where homeowners want a more pleasant outdoor environment.
Peppermint
Peppermint's refreshing, intense scent makes it a popular choice among plants associated with natural mosquito deterrence. It can also add a fresh, green touch to terrace spaces.
Citronella
Citronella is widely associated with mosquito-repellent properties because of its distinctive scent. Growing it on a terrace can combine greenery with a naturally aromatic environment.
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