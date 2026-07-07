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Planning a Monsoon Trip? Rashmika Mandanna's Goa Wardrobe Is All the Inspiration You Need
Are you planning to go to Goa in this monsoon season to enjoy some rain, have a beverage, and chill with your friends? Well, let Rashmika Mandanna's style inspiration guide you to look your best. Keep scrolling!
Goa trip is on!
It feels no less than a dream come true when a Goa trip is finally executed among your friends' group. After months and sometimes years of push and pull, a trip to Goa must be fashionably served and blissfully enjoyed. Let Rashmika Mandanna's breezy looks guide you to look chic and fabulous in every photo.
A breezy white shirt and a comfy denim pant!
One can never go wrong with this simple combo. You do not necessarily have to wear a denim-material pant, but something close to the fabric that feels easy on the skin. A classic white shirt and some funky earrings would complete your look.
Co-ord sets for the win!
A chic bohemian co-ord set will make you look like the star of this trip. Tropical prints, dangling earrings, and muted makeup will make your pictures look just wow.
A sturdy co-ord set!
A sturdy co-ord set for hitting those nightclubs in Goa is vital. Strappy, backless, and just the right amount of edge, blending well with the post-dusk hues perfectly.
Can never have too many dresses!
A girl can never pack too many dresses and complain. Yes, you read that right. Always have 2-3 breezy floral printed dresses handy in case you decide to enjoy the rains a bit more in this weather.
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