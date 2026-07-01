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Offbeat Goa: 12 Hidden Places and Mind-Blowing Experiences Every Traveller Must Try
Discover a different side of Goa with 12 offbeat experiences beyond its famous beaches. From exploring Chorao Island and kayaking during the monsoon to trying fresh poi, island hopping and staying in heritage homes, this guide showcases hidden gems.
Discover Goa Beyond the Beaches
Goa is best known for its beaches, vibrant nightlife and bustling tourist attractions. However, beyond its popular coastline lies a lesser-known side of the state, filled with tranquil islands, heritage homes, scenic backwaters and centuries-old traditions.
If you are looking to explore Goa beyond the usual tourist circuit, these offbeat experiences offer the perfect blend of culture, adventure, history and authentic Goan hospitality.
Explore Chorao Island
Escape the crowds with a visit to the peaceful Chorao Island, situated along the Mandovi River.
Surrounded by lush greenery and quiet villages, the island offers a glimpse into Goa's rural charm.
It is also home to the renowned Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts.
Go Kayaking During the Monsoon
The monsoon transforms Goa into a lush green paradise. Kayaking through its calm rivers and mangrove forests during the rainy season offers a unique way to experience the state's natural beauty away from the beaches.
Try Fresh Poi at a Traditional Goan Bakery
No trip to Goa is complete without tasting freshly baked poi, the state's iconic local bread. Visit a traditional Goan bakery early in the morning to enjoy warm, freshly baked poi prepared using recipes and techniques passed down through generations.
Drive Along the Scenic River Route from Pomburpa to Panjim
Take a leisurely drive along the picturesque route connecting Pomburpa and Panjim.
The road passes rivers, coconut groves, colourful Portuguese-era houses and charming villages, making it one of the most scenic drives in Goa.
Stay With a Goan Family
Experience authentic Goan hospitality by staying with a local family in a heritage Goan-Portuguese home.
These ancestral houses offer visitors an opportunity to enjoy traditional architecture, home-cooked cuisine and the warmth of local culture.
Celebrate the Sao Joao Festival
If you visit Goa during the monsoon, do not miss the vibrant Sao Joao festival.
Celebrated every June, the festival is famous for people jumping into wells to honour the feast of St John the Baptist.
It remains one of Goa's most colourful and distinctive cultural celebrations.
Honour the Legacy of a Fearless Female Traveller
Goa is home to inspiring stories of remarkable individuals who have shaped its history.
Visit places that celebrate the courage and adventurous spirit of a pioneering female traveller whose legacy continues to inspire visitors.
Speedboat Through Goa's Backwaters
Swap the crowded beaches for an exhilarating speedboat ride through Goa's peaceful backwaters.
The journey offers beautiful views of mangroves, fishing villages and untouched natural landscapes.
Go Island Hopping
Explore some of Goa's lesser-known islands, each offering its own unique character.
Island hopping allows visitors to discover secluded beaches, historic churches, traditional villages and serene riverside landscapes.
Spend a Sunday Morning at the Museum of Goa
Art enthusiasts should make time for the Museum of Goa, which showcases contemporary Indian art alongside exhibitions celebrating the state's culture, history and artistic heritage.
A Sunday morning visit offers a relaxed and enriching experience.
Dine at Neighbourhood Goan Restaurants
Skip the tourist hotspots and dine at neighbourhood restaurants serving authentic Goan cuisine.
From fresh seafood and traditional curries to homemade desserts, these local eateries showcase the rich flavours of Goa.
Enjoy Paddle Boating at Mayem Lake
Away from the busy beaches, Mayem Lake offers a peaceful retreat for families and couples alike.
Paddle boating on its calm waters, surrounded by hills and greenery, is a relaxing way to experience another side of Goa.
Experience Goa Like a Local
From kayaking during the monsoon and exploring peaceful islands to celebrating vibrant festivals and staying in heritage homes, Goa offers much more than beaches and nightlife.
These offbeat experiences provide a deeper understanding of the state's culture, traditions and natural beauty, making every visit truly memorable.