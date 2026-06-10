Love Mangoes? Hapus To Langra: 9 Delicious Varieties To Savour This Summer
Love eating mangoes this summer season? Here are our top 9 picks to tempt your taste buds. From Hapus to Totapuri, we have got just the right list for you to savour this mango season. Keep scrolling to know more.
Hapus or Alphanso
Hapus mango is one of the most eaten mangoes in the fruit family. It is yellow, orange, big round and fiberless.
Totapuri
Shaped like the beak of a parrot, this mango is very popular. It also has a tart flavour, great for pickles and salads.
Chaunsa
Pale yellow mango with a golden tint. Perfect for a fresh summer drink or a classic mango shake.
Malgova
Another very popular mango-type. Taste a bit tarty but super delish and savoury.
Langra
A greenish, petite mango flesh with a savoury, tangy taste. Super delish to tempt your taste buds.
Neelam
Known for its signature oblong shape and smooth flesh, this mango variety is quite a star fruit.
Kesar
As the name suggests, the mango has a tinge of orange colour. It tastes a bit on the tangy side and is super delicious.
Banganapalli
The iconic big, round mango with smooth pulp and soft flesh. It tastes out of this world, and there's no denying that.
Dasheri
A long, sweet, and savory mango with light-green, yellow flesh. Perfect for an afternoon snack.
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