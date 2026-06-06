The Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted the 'Mango Magic Festival,' thanking Washington state senators, Lt. Governor Denny Heck, and Costco for supporting the promotion of premium Indian mangoes like Alphonso and Kesar in the United States.

Consulate General of India in Seattle on Saturday thanked Washington Senators for supporting the Mango Magic Festival. The Consulate General thanked Lt. Governor of Washington Denny Heck, Washington State Senator Tina Orwall, Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra, Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter and Vice President of Costco Bob Husky for their cooperation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mango Magic Festival @ Seattle ! Thank You Lieutenant Governor of Washington for this reaffirmation on Mangoes from India! Please do watch: ( 5 June 2026, Seattle)@APEDADOC @Costco @MEAIndia @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @mygovindia @PMOIndia @DDNewslive @DrSJaishankar @ANI… pic.twitter.com/I904DT06kZ — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

India's Mango Magic sweetens Seattle! THANK : ➡️ Hon'ble Lt. Governor of Washington Denny Heck ➡️ Washington State Senator Tina Orwall ➡️ Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra ➡️ Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter ➡️ Vice President of @costco Bob Husky and all mango… pic.twitter.com/x783ivyMeh — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

Mango Tasting and Promotion

Promotion and Tasting Event of Indian Mangoes was hosted in Seattle. Nearly 100 plus leading importers of Indian fruits, including senior leadership of US retailers like Costco participated and tasted seven premium varieties of Indian mangoes on display, including Alphonso and Kesar from Maharashtra, Banganpalli and Himayat from Andhra Pradesh, Langra and Dussehri from Uttar Pradesh and Ripe Rajapuri from Gujarat.

Mango Magic Festival @ Seattle! Thank you Washington State Senator Tina Orwall for joining the Indian Mangoes 🥭 Fan Club! ( 5 June 2026, Seattle )@APEDADOC @MEAIndia @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @mygovindia @PMOIndia @DDNewslive @DrSJaishankar @ANI @PTI_News… pic.twitter.com/ZJRhOtz45w — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

Mango Magic Festival @ Seattle! Thank you @Costco Vice President Mr. Bob Husky for your support in bringing the best of Indian mangoes across USA!@APEDADOC @MEAIndia @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @mygovindia @PMOIndia @DDNewslive @DrSJaishankar @ANI @PTI_News @IndianDiplomacy… pic.twitter.com/JdXTmqwpdK — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

Mango Magic Festival @ Seattle! Thank you Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter for recreating the nostalgia of Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh! ( 5 June 2026, Seattle )@APEDADOC @MEAIndia @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @mygovindia @PMOIndia @DDNewslive @DrSJaishankar @ANI… pic.twitter.com/LhajRdqlTw — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

Mango Magic Festival @ Seattle! Thank you Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra for your strong support for the “India Washingtonian Mango relationship”! ( 5 June 2026, Seattle )@APEDADOC @MEAIndia @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @mygovindia @PMOIndia @DDNewslive… pic.twitter.com/7U0uz3tdoR — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) June 6, 2026

Previous Promotional Events and Market Growth

Earlier on July 10, 2025, as part of the Consulate's trade promotion and increased market access initiatives, the Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) hosted a special event showcasing the "Flavors of Indian Mangoes," a statement by the Consulate General of India in Seattle stated. The event curated a mango tasting experience offering the best of the five distinct varieties, of Indian mangoes, i.e. Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika and Totapuri for leading importers and select media from Seattle.

During the event, presentations by industry experts also underscored how "Mango-The King of Fruits" is celebrated in India across cultures, as a uniquely shared family experience.

It may be noted that in 2024, mangoes from India registered a 19% growth in exports to the United States, reaffirming it as one of the key export markets.

In another Indian Food Festival and Mango Promotion event, hosted in Redmond on 9th July evening, a separate session on mango tasting was organised, which was attended by Washington State Representative Alex Ybarra, along with other leading members of the media and Indian American community., as per the statement. (ANI)