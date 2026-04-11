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Organic Fertilizers, Pest Control & Pruning Tips for Chilli Plants

For a quick energy boost, you can ferment groundnut cake and cow dung in water and pour the clear liquid at the base. Also, check for leaf curl pests or whiteflies. A neem oil-soap mixture will help control them and keep your plant healthy. When the plant is about a foot tall, pinch off the top. This encourages more branches to grow, which means more flowers!