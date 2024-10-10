Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment?

Growing chilli plants at home is common, but according to Vastu Shastra, it can attract negative energy and conflict. Learn about the Vastu effects of growing chilli plants at home and remedies to counteract them.

Today, many people are fond of gardening. People who are fond of gardening plant all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and flower trees in their courtyards, beds, balconies, and terraces. Many people also keep chilli plants in their kitchen gardens. According to Vastu Shastra, every plant can have an auspicious or inauspicious effect on the home, and it depends on the energy of the plant and its location. Most people keep one or two chilli plants in their homes to meet the need for chillies from the kitchen garden itself. In such a situation, do you know what happens by planting a chilli plant at home? What are the effects of planting a chilli plant at home according to Vastu? We have asked our Astro Expert Shivam Pathak about this, let's know in this article today.

Why is it considered inauspicious to plant a chilli plant according to Vastu?

Negative Energy:

It is believed that the chilli plant can attract negative energy into the house. Its pungency and sharpness can indicate discord and unrest in the home environment.

Disputes and Conflicts:

According to some Vastu beliefs, the chilli plant can increase disputes, strife, and tension among the members of the house, which can spoil the atmosphere of the house. There is an atmosphere of discord and fighting in the house all the time.

Obstacles in Wealth, Prosperity, and Progress:

Keeping a chilli plant inside the house is said to indicate an obstruction in the flow of wealth and prosperity in the house. It is believed to hurt financial stability.

Vastu remedies to avoid negative effects if there is a chilli plant inside the house:

Do not plant a chilli plant in this place even by mistake:

If there is a chilli plant in the house, do not keep it in the north, east, or northeast direction of the house. These directions affect the positive energy of the house. It is better to keep the chilli plant outside the house, in the garden, or on the balcony. Plant it a little away from home, so that its negative effects do not fall on your home.

Keep a Tulsi plant:

If there is a chilli plant inside the house, then keep a Tulsi plant as well. The Tulsi plant helps in increasing the positive energy of the house and reduces the negative energy coming from the chilli plant.

Cleaning the house:

Clean the house regularly and always keep the house clean. This can reduce the flow of negative energy in the house. Pay attention to the main door and windows of the house, so that the energy balance remains. Let us tell you that do not keep the chilli plant in front of or inside the house, it affects the positive energy entering the house.

Use of salt:

Keep sea salt in a bowl near the chilli plant. Salt is capable of absorbing negative energy and keeps the environment of the house pure. Keep changing the salt from time to time.

Consult a Vastu Expert:

If you feel that the chilli plant is creating Vastu defects, then consult a Vastu expert and adopt the remedies suggested by them. This can also avoid its negative effects.

Worship of Sun God:

To avoid the negative effects of keeping a chilli plant inside the house, offer water to the Sun God regularly. Offering water to the Sun in the morning brings positivity and prosperity to the house.

Latest Videos