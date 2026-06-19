1 6 Image Credit : Gemini AI

No More Broken Bangles With 5 Smart Home Hacks

Bangles are a key part of our 'shringaar'. Women now rock them with ethnic and even Western outfits. But storing them is a real headache! We often just dump them in a drawer, where they can break or get lost. The perfect solution is a DIY organizer, which you can easily make from waste items at home. This will keep your bangles safe and sound in your cupboard.