DIY Organizer: No More Broken Bangles With 5 Smart Home Hacks!
Tired of your bangles breaking or getting lost? We've got you! Here's how you can use simple things like tissue rolls and old hangers to make amazing DIY bangle organizers at home. Let's get crafty!
No More Broken Bangles With 5 Smart Home Hacks
Tissue Roll Hack
Here's a super simple idea. Just take an empty tissue paper roll and cover it with colourful paper or fabric. Then, fix it inside a small box and slide your bangles on. It's an easy and budget-friendly way to keep them organized.
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Old clothes hanger
Old plastic bottle
Don't throw away that old plastic bottle! Cut it in the middle and wrap it with a nice piece of cloth. Fix the ends onto a stand. You can now neatly arrange bangles of different colours on it. This also keeps dust away, so your bangles will always stay shiny.
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Old shoebox
Create a multi-layer organizer using an old shoebox. Just add some cardboard strips inside to make different sections. You can store bangles of different designs or colours in each compartment.
PVC pipe
For a professional-looking stand, wrap an old towel around a thin PVC pipe. Then, fix the pipe onto a stand. It will look just like a store-bought bangle stand and will also protect your bangles from getting scratched. Plus, they'll be right in front of you, making it easy to find the perfect match for your outfit.
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