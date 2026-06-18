Oxidised necklaces are super versatile, but how do you style them right? We've got you covered, from picking the perfect piece for your office look to what you should keep in mind while shopping for one.

Oxidised Necklace: The trend of oxidised jewellery is here to stay. The best part? It goes perfectly with both ethnic and Western outfits. Whether you're wearing a white shirt to the office or a kurti for a special occasion, the right oxidised necklace can completely elevate your look. Let's check out some designs that look stylish with just about anything.

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Pair a Layered Oxidised Necklace with a White Shirt

A white shirt is a classic wardrobe staple. When you pair it with a layered oxidised necklace, you add a touch of both style and elegance. This silver-finish necklace can turn even a simple shirt into a fashion statement. This combination is a huge hit for everything from office meetings to casual outings.

A Traditional Oxidised Set Looks Great with a Kurti

If you love wearing kurtis, a traditional oxidised necklace is a fantastic choice. Necklaces with mirror work, ghungroo designs, or tribal patterns look absolutely beautiful with cotton and handloom kurtis. Add a pair of matching earrings, and you can make your look even more special.

Collar-Style Oxidised Jewellery is a Growing Craze

These days, collar-style oxidised necklaces are really trending. These necklaces sit snugly around your neck and give a very royal look. You can wear them with a plain top, a shirt, or even a simple dress. For office wear especially, this jewellery gives you a look that's both stylish and professional.

Oxidised Necklaces with Small Pendants are Evergreen

For women who prefer light and comfortable jewellery, oxidised necklaces with small pendants are a great option. They are perfect for daily wear and match easily with all kinds of outfits. Their simple design makes your look attractive without being over-the-top.

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Try Tribal Designs for an Indo-Western Look

Tribal oxidised necklaces look amazing with Indo-Western fashion. You can style them with long skirts, palazzo sets, denim shirts, or any fusion outfit. The unique design of these necklaces gives your whole look a distinct identity and makes you stand out in a crowd.

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Keep These Points in Mind When Choosing Jewellery

When you're buying an oxidised necklace, always consider your outfit, face shape, and the occasion. It's better to style heavy necklaces with simple clothes and lighter ones with your daily wear outfits. By choosing the right design, you can get a very fashionable and elegant look without spending a lot of money.