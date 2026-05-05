Carrying glass bangles while travelling is now super easy. You can pack your favourite bangle set safely and cheaply using just a simple plastic bottle. It's a 100% safe and budget-friendly method.

We all know how tricky and risky it is to carry glass bangles while travelling. Even a small bump or a little pressure can break them, ruining your entire set. This is a real problem, especially when you're heading to a wedding, a family function, or a vacation and want to take your favourite bangles along. But you don't need to buy expensive jewellery boxes for this. There's a very simple and smart hack you can use at home to pack them safely: just use an empty plastic water bottle.

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Why does a plastic bottle work?

A plastic bottle is quite sturdy. It can handle a good amount of external pressure and keeps everything inside safe. Its round shape is also perfect for bangles, allowing them to fit snugly without moving around too much. Plus, it's a budget-friendly and easily available option that you can use without spending a single rupee.

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Here’s how to pack your glass bangles

First, take a medium-sized empty water bottle, around 1 litre is good. Make sure the bottle is completely clean and dry. You can use an empty water bottle from any brand. Now, using scissors or a cutter, carefully make a slit along the length of the bottle. The cut should be big enough for you to easily slide the bangles inside. It's a good idea to make a small cut on both ends of the slit to make the opening more flexible. After this, gently slide your glass bangles into the bottle one by one. Try to keep bangles of the same size together so they fit properly and don't clash with each other. Check out the video:

How to seal the bottle

If there's some empty space left inside the bottle, stuff it with tissue paper, cotton, or a soft cloth. This will keep the bangles fixed in place and prevent them from moving around. Now, screw the cap on tightly. Finally, seal the slit you made on the side with tape. This will make the bottle even stronger and ensure the bangles don't fall out.

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How to place it in your bag

Always place the packed bottle in the middle of your bag. The best way is to put it between your clothes. This will cushion it from any external shocks or pressure.