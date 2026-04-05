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Bangle Crafts: Don't Throw Away Old Bangles! Make These 5 Cool Decor Items For Your Home
Got old or broken bangles lying around? Don't just throw them out! You can easily turn them into 5 stunning home decor pieces. From wall hangings to photo frames and coasters, these simple DIY ideas will give your home a stylish makeover.
Bangle Crafts: Don't Throw Away Old Bangles! Make These 5 Cool Decor Items For Your Home
Candle holder
Photo frames
Use pieces of old bangles to give your plain photo frames a fresh new look. Just glue colourful bangle pieces along the border to create an ethnic and creative design. This will make your family photos look even more special.
Flower vase
Wall hanging
If you want to decorate your walls, try making a wall hanging from bangles. Connect the bangles using thread or a chain, and add beads, small bells, or other decorative items. This will give your home a traditional and artistic touch.
Coasters
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