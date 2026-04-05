1 6 Image Credit : instagram

Bangle Crafts: Don't Throw Away Old Bangles! Make These 5 Cool Decor Items For Your Home

You don't always need to buy expensive showpieces to decorate your home. If you have old or broken glass bangles, you can use them to create some really beautiful and unique decor items. These DIY ideas are not just budget-friendly; they also add a creative and colourful vibe to your space. The best part is they are super easy to make! You can place them in your living room, balcony, or bedroom. Let's check out 5 fantastic home decor ideas using broken bangles.