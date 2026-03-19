DIY Garden Hack: Transform Your Old Trunk Into a Stylish Suitcase Garden
Looking for an easy way to plant? These DIY suitcase garden ideas will not only make gardening simple but also give your home a creative and modern look. You can use these methods for everything from planting to care.
So, what is suitcase gardening?
Indoor and outdoor plants really add a special touch to your home and bring peace of mind. But planting in pots can be a bit of a hassle, especially if your house or balcony is small. So, why not try something creative?
Everyone uses hanging planters or cage planters. You can use that old suitcase lying around for gardening instead. Simply put, it's a lot like container gardening, where a small suitcase becomes a mini garden. You can grow flowers, herbs, small vegetables, and even succulents in it.
How do you make a suitcase garden?
What plants should you put in a suitcase garden?
If you're wondering how to grow vegetables at home, a suitcase garden is a great start. You can plant mint, coriander, chillies, and tomatoes. For flowers, plants like marigolds and petunias are perfect choices. If you're into succulents, then cactus and jade plants will grow really well.
How do you take care of a suitcase garden?
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