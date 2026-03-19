Indoor and outdoor plants really add a special touch to your home and bring peace of mind. But planting in pots can be a bit of a hassle, especially if your house or balcony is small. So, why not try something creative?

Everyone uses hanging planters or cage planters. You can use that old suitcase lying around for gardening instead. Simply put, it's a lot like container gardening, where a small suitcase becomes a mini garden. You can grow flowers, herbs, small vegetables, and even succulents in it.