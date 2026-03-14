March Planting Guide: Plant These 7 Flowers For A Colourful Garden
March is the ideal time to plant vibrant flowers like marigolds, zinnias and jasmine. These easy-growing blooms thrive in warmth, adding colour, fragrance and charm to balconies, terraces and gardens.
Jasmine fills spaces with fragrance
The elegant white blossoms release a soothing scent, especially in the evening. Jasmine plants thrive in warm climates and elevate garden ambience.
Marigolds brighten every garden
Vibrant orange and yellow marigolds create cheerful visual impact. They are beginner-friendly and also help repel pests naturally.
Zinnias add bold seasonal colour
These hardy flowers thrive in warm weather and grow quickly from seeds. Their bright blooms are perfect for outdoor décor and fresh vases.
Cosmos bring delicate charm
With airy stems and soft petals, cosmos create a graceful garden look. They attract bees and butterflies, boosting pollination and biodiversity.
Sunflower
Bright sunflowers instantly add warmth and positivity to any garden space. These sun-loving blooms grow tall and bold, making them perfect for cheerful summer displays.
Ixora
Ixora clusters bring tropical charm with their vivid red, orange or yellow flowers. The hardy shrub flourishes in sunny spots and adds long-lasting colour to gardens and pathways.
Portulaca (Moss Rose)
Portulaca produces colourful, rose-like flowers that thrive in heat and dry soil. Ideal for balconies and borders, this low-maintenance plant creates a vibrant carpet of blooms.
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