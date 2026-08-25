A Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly stealing 75 grams of his sister-in-law’s gold jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh in Begur. Police said he allegedly planned the theft to raise money to start a new business.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Begur area, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing his sister-in-law’s gold jewellery to raise money to start a new business. The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar, reportedly waited for an opportunity when his elder brother was out of town and his sister-in-law was alone at home. Begur police launched an investigation following a complaint and arrested the accused, recovering 75 grams of gold jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh.

Brother-In-Law’s Plan When Sister-In-Law Was Alone

The arrested man, Vinay Kumar, is the younger brother of the complainant. A graduate in Hotel Management, Vinay was reportedly keen to start his own business but was struggling to arrange the required funds. According to the police, he allegedly decided to steal gold jewellery from his brother’s house and use the proceeds to finance his business.

Vinay reportedly waited for an opportunity when his brother was away. He knew his sister-in-law would be alone at home and allegedly chose that time to carry out his plan.

According to the complaint, the woman was busy with her daily household chores when Vinay waited for her to briefly leave the house. When she stepped outside to throw out the garbage, he allegedly took the gold jewellery and left the house.

When the woman returned, she realised that her brother-in-law was missing and that the jewellery had also been stolen. Shocked by the incident, she immediately informed her husband.

Brother Confronts Accused After Jewellery Goes Missing

The woman’s husband confronted Vinay after learning about the alleged theft and asked him to return the jewellery. However, Vinay reportedly refused and allegedly told his brother that he would return the gold only after his business started making a profit.

With no resolution, the family approached the Begur police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and tracked down Vinay.

Police Recover Gold Worth ₹10 Lakh

The Begur police arrested Vinay Kumar and recovered 75 grams of gold jewellery valued at around ₹10 lakh, according to the police.

The incident highlights an alleged theft within a family, with the accused reportedly targeting his sister-in-law when she was briefly away from the house. The investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.