In a bizarre turn of events within the limits of Sampigehalli police station, a thief who was caught and beaten by apartment residents during a theft attempt walked into the police station himself and filed a complaint. The incident, involving an auto driver who allegedly turned to theft for quick money, has left both residents and police stunned.

Auto Driver Turns To Theft

The accused has been identified as Azghar Khan, an auto driver by profession. Police said Azghar, struggling to manage his expenses and influenced by friends who made easy money through theft, decided to follow the same path. Believing his income was insufficient, he joined two associates to commit his first theft.

First Attempt Goes Wrong

Azghar and his two friends allegedly planned to steal iron material from an apartment in Chikkanahalli. Late at night, the trio jumped the apartment compound to carry out the theft. However, they were spotted by a couple who questioned them. In panic, Azghar reportedly tried to assault the couple, triggering a loud commotion.

Accomplices Escape, Azghar Beaten By Residents

As residents rushed to the spot after hearing the noise, Azghar’s two accomplices fled the scene in Azghar’s own auto, abandoning him. Azghar was caught by the residents, who allegedly thrashed him severely. He was reportedly hit on the head with wooden pieces by the angry crowd.

Thief Walks Into Police Station To File Complaint

After managing to escape from the spot, Azghar first sought medical treatment at a hospital. Shockingly, he then went to the Sampigehalli police station and lodged a complaint, alleging that residents assaulted him when he went to commit theft. He also demanded action against his friends for abandoning him during the incident.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Based on Azghar’s complaint, police registered an FIR and began an investigation. Officers said they were momentarily taken aback by the unusual complaint, as the accused had effectively turned himself in. Police are now probing the roles of the absconding accomplices as well as the assault allegations.