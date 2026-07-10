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Bengaluru: CM DK Shivakumar Inspects Footpath Encroachment Clearance Drive With Minister Krishna Byre Gowda
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar inspected Bengaluru's footpath encroachment clearance drive with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and officials. The CM reviewed the progress of removal works, footpath maintenance and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.
DK Shivakumar Inspects Bengaluru Footpath Encroachment Clearance Drive
Following the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive in the city, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday conducted a quick city inspection to review the progress of the operation.
The Chief Minister personally visited locations where the encroachment removal drive is being carried out by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and assessed the ground situation. He also gathered details from officials about the progress of the clearance work and the challenges being faced during the operation.
The inspection comes after the GBA intensified its drive to remove illegal encroachments from footpaths across Bengaluru, with the aim of improving pedestrian safety and ensuring obstruction-free walkways.
DK Shivakumar Inspects Footpath Encroachment Clearance Work With Officials
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who arrived from Belagavi, was accompanied by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and senior officials during the inspection.
The Chief Minister visited various locations across the city to review the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive. He inspected the footpaths along the road in front of HAL Airport, including the footpath developed by the HAL Sports Club, and assessed the progress of the work.
Municipal Workers Carry Out Extensive Cleaning After Encroachment Removal
Following the eviction drive, remnants of shops, wooden planks and heaps of garbage were left behind at several locations. However, after the Chief Minister's visit, municipal workers carried out an extensive cleaning operation to restore the footpaths.
The staff faced challenges while clearing the waste that had accumulated on footpaths neglected for several years.
Officials Brief Chief Minister On Road And Footpath Development Plans
During the inspection, officials briefed Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inside a minibus about road development, footpath maintenance and the next steps planned for the areas.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who had visited the Outer Ring Road (ORR) a few days earlier to inspect the ongoing development works, explained the details of the projects and the progress made to the Chief Minister during the visit.
CM Inspects Cleared Footpaths On Foot In HSR Layout
Later, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at 27th Main Road in HSR Layout and inspected the footpaths and pedestrian infrastructure in the area.
The Chief Minister walked from 27th Main Road to 24th Main Road, reviewing the condition of the footpaths after the removal of encroachments. He also assessed the improvements made to pedestrian facilities in the locality.
Meanwhile, traffic congestion was reported for some time along the route taken by the Chief Minister, causing inconvenience to motorists.
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