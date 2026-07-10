Following the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive in the city, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday conducted a quick city inspection to review the progress of the operation.

The Chief Minister personally visited locations where the encroachment removal drive is being carried out by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and assessed the ground situation. He also gathered details from officials about the progress of the clearance work and the challenges being faced during the operation.

The inspection comes after the GBA intensified its drive to remove illegal encroachments from footpaths across Bengaluru, with the aim of improving pedestrian safety and ensuring obstruction-free walkways.