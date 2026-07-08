Street vendors in Bengaluru have launched a protest against the ongoing footpath clearance drive, alleging illegal evictions and violations of the Street Vendors Act. They are demanding legal protection, restoration of vending spaces and the return of seized goods.

A major confrontation is unfolding in Bengaluru between street vendors and the city administration over the ongoing footpath clearance drive. Alleging that the authorities are carrying out forceful and illegal evictions in the name of footpath development, several street vendors' organisations have called for a citywide shutdown of their businesses on Tuesday, July 8. As part of the protest, the Joint Action Committee of Street Vendors has organised a massive demonstration at Freedom Park, demanding an immediate halt to the eviction drive and the implementation of legal safeguards for hawkers.

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Government Is Violating Court Orders

Addressing a recent press conference, Basamma, General Secretary of the Street Vendors' Association (CITU), criticised the government's handling of the issue and accused officials of disregarding the legal protections granted to street vendors.

"We have been issued legal identity cards. Despite this, we are being driven out without any prior notice. This is a clear violation of the orders of both the High Court and the Supreme Court. To condemn this inhuman treatment by the government, six major organisations have come together to launch this protest," she said.

Potholes Cause Accidents, Not Street Vendors

The vendor associations strongly rejected allegations that street vendors are responsible for road accidents and pedestrian deaths in the city.

"People in Bengaluru are losing their lives because of potholes and poor infrastructure, not because of poor street vendors. Of the nearly 300 pedestrians who died recently, did even one lose their life because of a street vendor?" Basamma asked, demanding that officials withdraw what she described as irresponsible statements.

Around Two Lakh Vendors at Risk, Says Association

MM Ravichandran, State Joint Secretary of the Street Vendors' Association, expressed concern over the impact of the eviction drive on thousands of families.

"Because of this one-sided decision by the government, nearly two lakh poor street vendors in Bengaluru and more than 10 lakh family members who depend on them risk losing their livelihoods," he said.

Six Major Organisations Back the Protest

Although a total of 12 organisations are associated with the movement, six major unions are currently participating in the protest:

Karnataka Pragathipara Beedibadi Sangha

Navakarnataka Sanghatane

Rajya Mahila Beedibadi Vyaparigala Okkoota

Rajya Beedi Badi Vyaparigala Mahamandala

Karunadu Beedi Badi Vyapari Sangha

Beedibadi Vyaparigala Okkoota

Vendors Place 13 Key Demands Before the Government

The Joint Action Committee has urged the government to address the issue by accepting the following demands:

Allow evicted vendors to immediately resume business at their original locations. Permit temporary roadside vending until alternative arrangements are made. Fully implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, across the state. Ensure that the Town Vending Committee (TVC) has the final authority on vendor relocation. Return all goods and equipment seized during the eviction drives. Conduct a comprehensive survey of all remaining vendors in the city and issue them identity cards. Establish Town Vending Committees in newly added municipal areas. Include genuine vendor representatives in these committees without political interference. Widen footpaths across the city to create adequate space for both pedestrians and street vendors. Remove illegal vehicle parking, private gardens and transformers encroaching on footpaths before targeting vendors. Prevent shop owners from illegally occupying footpaths. Ensure immediate discussions between the government, BBMP officials and representatives of the vendor unions. Conduct the entire process in a legal, transparent and humane manner.

Vendors Raise Sharp Questions

The protesting vendors also questioned the government's priorities, asking:

Who will compensate poor vendors for the lakhs of rupees they have lost because of the sudden evictions?

If wealthy vehicle owners are allowed to park on roadsides and footpaths, why has the government not acted against them?

If vendors are shifted to narrow internal roads, will that not create even greater inconvenience for the public?

Mixed Response to Shutdown Across the City

Although the shutdown call came into effect from 6 am, the response across Bengaluru has been mixed. With only six of the 12 organisations supporting the protest, participation has been uneven.

Business continued as usual in major markets, including KR Market, where the sale of flowers, fruits and vegetables remained largely unaffected. Many roadside vendors also continued operating during the morning hours.

"We cannot completely shut down our businesses because this is our only source of livelihood. However, we fully support the protest. We will complete our morning sales and then head to Freedom Park after 10 am to participate in the demonstration," several vendors said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the protest are in full swing at Freedom Park, where a large stage has been set. Activists from the Joint Action Committee have been distributing pamphlets across markets and commercial areas, urging more vendors to join the demonstration.

With tensions rising between the administration and street vendors, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the protesters' demands.