Kolkata witnessed heavy rain on September 12 as an active low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal kept weather conditions unsettled. The IMD forecast more showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the city.

Kolkata witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, September 12, as an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal continued to influence conditions across West Bengal. The city recorded 45.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours preceding Saturday, with several areas reporting spells of heavy rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata-Alipore was expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms. The forecast also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at some places.

Low-pressure system keeps weather unsettled

The rainfall activity has been linked to a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, which intensified before moving towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The system has triggered widespread rainfall across parts of West Bengal.

IMD data for Kolkata-Alipore showed a forecast minimum temperature of 26°C and maximum of 32°C for September 12. Kolkata-Dum Dum was forecast to see temperatures between 27°C and 31°C, with moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

More rain likely in coming days

The unsettled weather is expected to continue beyond September 12. The IMD forecast thunderstorms with rain on September 13, while generally cloudy conditions are likely to persist thereafter.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warnings were issued for parts of North Bengal, including Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri. The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal coast amid rough conditions.

Residents in Kolkata should remain cautious while travelling during heavy showers, as intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas.