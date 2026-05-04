Gurugram: Man Returns From US, Dies by Suicide After Reported Marital Dispute
A 45-year-old man in Gurugram died by suicide after returning from the US following a reported dispute with his wife. Police suspect depression linked to marital issues. Investigation is ongoing.
45-year-old Nishant
Struggle with depression
Police said that Nishant was reportedly suffering from mental depression. He had returned to Gurugram from the US on April 28 after a major fight with his wife.
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Police's initial investigation
Death is not the solution
Police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. They sent the body for a post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. A senior police officer confirmed that the family has not filed any complaint against the wife. The investigation is still ongoing.
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