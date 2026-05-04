A two-year-old boy miraculously survived nearly 20 hours alone in a forest in Madhya Pradesh after being abandoned by his father. Weak and barefoot, he was found alive by police during a search operation.

A two-year-old boy's survival in the wilderness has left many stunned. The child was left alone in a forest in Madhya Pradesh, walking barefoot for almost 20 hours before he was found. The tragic incident started around midday on Saturday when the boy's father, a 25-year-old man from a village in Vidisha district, killed his wife by hitting her head with a stone.

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Their young son was present during the attack. After the crime, the man took the child on his motorcycle and drove about 2 kilometres into a forest near the Raisen district border.

He reportedly left the toddler near a stream behind a temple in a thick forest and ran away, abandoning both the child and his motorcycle. The area is known for dangerous wildlife, and it is not safe even for adults, especially for a small child who had no proper clothes or footwear.

When police questioned the father after the woman's body was found, he misled them and did not say where the child was. This delay made it harder to start a search. As more people were asked about the situation and relatives were contacted, the authorities realized the boy was missing. It was already dark, making the search more challenging.

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Miraculous Survival

Police teams started searching the area all night, checking forests, fields, water bodies, and other isolated spots. On Sunday morning, around 8:30 am, rescuers heard weak sounds and found the toddler walking alone. He was weak, thirsty, and very hungry. He quickly accepted food and water from the rescuers and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Sonali Gupta, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Begumganj, said, “It was a miracle that he survived.”

Despite the tough conditions and dangers from animals, the cold, and possible injuries, the child survived. Authorities believe he had been walking all night, which makes his survival all the more extraordinary.

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