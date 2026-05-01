A couple earning Rs 36 lakh a year has gone viral after explaining why they do not want children. Despite strong income, they say rising housing costs, expensive schooling and demanding work make parenthood difficult. Many supported their approach, others argued that raising one child is still possible with careful financial planning.

A couple from Gurugram has sparked a major online discussion after sharing why they have decided not to have children, even though they earn a combined Rs 36 lakh every year. Their story has brought fresh attention to the growing DINK trend among urban professionals. DINK stands for Double Income, No Kids. For many young couples, it is becoming a practical lifestyle choice.

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A good income, but bigger worries

According to the viral post, the husband and wife together earn around Rs 3 lakh every month. On paper, that sounds like a very comfortable income.

However, the couple said life in Gurugram is extremely expensive, and having a child would place huge financial pressure on them.

The husband explained that even buying or renting a suitable home feels difficult.

"I can't even afford a decent 1BHK in Gurugram," he said.

He added that finding extra space for a child would be even harder.

Education costs are another concern

The couple also spoke about the rising cost of private education. They estimated that school fees alone could add Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 to their monthly expenses.

For them, raising a child is not just about meeting basic needs. They want to provide a secure, comfortable and stable life.

At the moment, they do not feel ready for that responsibility.

More than just money

Many people online agreed with the couple. They said raising a child today requires much more than financial stability.

Time, patience and emotional energy are equally important. With long working hours and stressful jobs, many urban couples feel they may not be able to give enough attention to a child.

Several users said it is better to avoid parenthood than to raise a child without proper care.

Social media reacts strongly

The post quickly attracted thousands of comments. Many praised the couple for thinking carefully before having children. One user said people should only become parents when they can provide a stable home and be fully present.

Another called the decision responsible and thoughtful.

Some said too many people have children without planning for their future.

Not everyone agreed

Others felt the couple was exaggerating. Many pointed out that families in Gurugram successfully raise children on much lower incomes.

One user said a decent one-bedroom flat can be rented for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Another claimed even a two-bedroom flat in a good society can cost around Rs 20,000.

Several commenters said one child is easily manageable on a monthly income of Rs 3 lakh.

Lifestyle choices under scrutiny

Some users suggested the issue was not income, but spending habits. They argued that cutting back on luxury spending, frequent outings and weekend parties could easily free up enough money.

Others said many middle-class families raise children happily while living on rent.

For them, the couple's financial argument did not fully add up.

A wider social shift

Despite the criticism, the discussion reflects a larger change in urban India. More couples are now openly choosing not to have children.

For some, it is about finances.

For others, it is about freedom, career goals or mental wellbeing.

Economic prosperity often leads to lower birth rates, especially in cities.

This trend is visible not only in India, but around the world.

Personal choice matters

Several users stressed that having children is a deeply personal decision. No couple should feel pressured by society. Whether people choose parenthood or a child-free life, the choice belongs entirely to them.

That view is becoming increasingly common among younger Indians.

The real issue

The debate has also highlighted concerns about Gurugram's high cost of living. When a family earning Rs 36 lakh a year still feels financially stretched, many believe the real problem lies in rising housing prices and urban living costs.

That concern resonated strongly with many readers.

The Gurugram couple's story has struck a chord because it reflects the realities of modern city life. Higher incomes do not always guarantee financial comfort.

As costs continue to rise, more couples may choose the DINK lifestyle. For some, it is a financial decision. For others, it is simply the life they want.

Either way, the conversation around marriage, money and parenthood in India is clearly changing.