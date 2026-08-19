The adolescent, named Iqbal Sheikh of Beldanga, has apparently had the disease for several years. His family has sought medical attention but has been unable to afford lengthy and expert care.

A video of a West Bengal youngster who lived in various ponds to seek temporary respite from a medical problem stunned the internet. Soon after the video went viral, Anant Ambani provided medical assistance to the boy's family, and the kid was evacuated to Mumbai for treatment.

What led the teen to live in ponds?

Iqbal, a teenager from Beldanga, spent his days and nites in ponds. When the adolescent got out of the water, he said he felt a strong burning feeling all over his body. His illness required him to spend extended periods of time in bodies of water.

Anant Ambani steps in.

A team of medical professionals investigated the teen's situation after a video of him munching snacks while immersed in water went viral. On Anant Ambani's orders, Iqbal was admitted to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for specialised examination and treatment.

According to his parents, he had previously been admitted to the hospital, but his health did not improve. They claimed that they could not afford to continue therapy. Locals frequently seen Iqbal drifting in several ponds, sometimes till late at nite.

What is Erythromelalgia? Manipal Doctor Dr. Amlan Tapan Mohapatra Explains

Feet that feel like they are burning after a busy day seem unremarkable. However, recurring feet becoming extremely hot, red and painful particularly while standing, walking or being in a warm environment can be a sign of erythromelalgia which is characterized by disturbances of blood flow in small blood vessels.

Individuals suffering from erythromelalgia experience severe burning sensation. Affected skin becomes red and feels unusually warm compared to the rest of the skin. Symptoms can also involve the feet and even the hands. Episodes can be triggered by heat, physical activity, tight clothing and long periods of standing. Cooling can alleviate the symptoms of erythromelalgia; however, extended exposure to ice and freezing water can lead to tissue damage.

The condition can exist as a standalone phenomenon or in combination with other medical issues. Erythromelalgia can be related to mutations in genes encoding mechanisms of pain transmission through nerves. This condition can coexist with a variety of blood diseases, nerve disorders and autoimmune diseases. Since multiple factors can cause burning feet, it is often difficult to diagnose erythromelalgia based on symptoms only.

In the case when your burning feet return and redness and warmth are noticed, it makes sense to visit a doctor instead of continually self-treating the symptoms. The doctor may ask when the attacks happen, what triggers them and whether they feel better if cooled. Some blood tests and other kinds of examinations may be recommended to discover the underlying cause.

The treatment will depend on the reason for the problem and on the intensity of the symptoms. Some patients might need certain drugs that alleviate the nerve pain and increase blood circulation. If some other diseases trigger the symptoms, their treatment may prevent their occurrence.

In addition, you may track your symptoms and keep a journal. Write down how long it lasts, what triggers them, what temperature it occurs at, and what makes the symptoms better. It will help your doctor to differentiate erythromelalgia from other reasons of burning feet.

Persistent burning sensations should not be ignored just because there is no visible damage to the foot. In the case when the symptom pattern keeps repeating, it is useful to have it examined.

-Dr. Amlan Tapan Mohapatra, Associate Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar