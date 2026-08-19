A viral video showing a group of men partying with loud music inside a cave in Gucchu Paani, Dehradun, has sparked a significant debate on social media. The footage has led to widespread criticism regarding the group's lack of civic sense and respect for a natural site.

The lack of civic sense and respect for shared public spaces has once again become a talking point on social media after a group of men was seen turning a cave into an impromptu party spot. Many have questioned if such activity is suitable in a public setting after seeing a video of the group dancing and playing loud music within the natural site.

The gathering of guys gathered within a cave was allegedly seen on camera near Gucchu Paani in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They were crossing a section of the cave that was knee-deep in water while they danced and sang loudly. They blasted a tune into the cave using a massive sound box that one of them was observed carrying.

The clip was shared on X by a user who criticised the group for their behaviour in a shared public space. Calling them out, the person wrote, “Someone ban these HR LOFARS from Uttarakhand pls. How do you even behave like this in public? This is Stone Age mentality. And listen to their songs… ‘Lofar they Haryana ke’. They literally admitted to themselves that they are lofars. Btw, this was at Gucchupani, Dehradun."

Since then, the video has gone viral on the platform, igniting a discussion on civic duty and public conduct. The guys were condemned by some users for playing loud music at a natural site, while others thought the response was excessive and said the group was just having fun at the tourist destination.

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Internet Furious

An individual commented, “When you don’t accomplish anything positive in life, you create chaos to get attention, and that’s how this whole saga has started. Don’t worry, just complain to the cops."

"These people have made tourism in India a horrifying experience for everyone else," said another.

One commenter questioned, "Do they know what can happen with the sound vibrations inside a cave?"

"Tourist etiquette should be released by the GOI," another person said.