A Bengaluru domestic dispute turned tragic when a woman allegedly poisoned her two young sons and herself after a fight with her husband. The children died, while she remains critical and police are investigating.

Bengaluru: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur area, where a fight between a husband and wife led to the death of their two little children. The incident took place at 10th Cross, Gokula 1st Stage.

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After a heated argument with her husband, the wife, who was mentally distressed, allegedly poisoned her two young children and then consumed it herself. All three were found seriously ill in the morning. With the help of locals, they were rushed to a hospital, but the children could not be saved. The wife's condition remains critical.

What exactly happened?

The couple, Pavithra and Prashanth, had been having disagreements and fights for several days, which often escalated. Last night, on May 3rd, they had another major quarrel. Deeply hurt by her husband's words, Pavithra allegedly gave poison to her two sons, four-year-old Nivedh Choudhary and two-year-old Nirmal Choudhary, late at night and then consumed it herself.

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When they woke up in the morning, all three were in a serious condition. Locals rushed to their aid and admitted them to Manipal Hospital. However, treatment was unsuccessful, and both Nivedh and Nirmal passed away. Pavithra's health is still critical, and she continues to receive treatment in the ICU.

Innocent lives lost

The two boys, aged two and four, were reportedly terrified watching their parents fight. The constant arguments had created a lot of anxiety for the children, but they were too young to understand the consequences. The mother's drastic decision and the father's constant quarrelling have brought the family to this tragic point.

As soon as the information was received, Yeshwanthpur police rushed to the spot. They have taken the husband, Prashanth, into custody for questioning. The police also visited the hospital to inquire about the woman's health from the doctors. They are now investigating the reason for the couple's fights and are looking into all angles, including potential harassment.

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