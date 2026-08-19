A Chandigarh vegetable vendor’s bond with a Husky has delighted social media users after a viral video showed the dog recognising his voice, coming to the gate and happily eating cucumber from him. The pet even follows his command to sit. Many viewers shared memories of their own pets befriending vegetable sellers.

A vegetable vendor’s sweet friendship with a Husky in Chandigarh has won hearts online after a video showed the dog recognising the vendor’s voice and waiting for his favourite treat. The vendor is seen calling out to customers in his usual style while selling vegetables. He then tells viewers that the 'haski' will come out when he hears his voice. Moments later, the dog appears at the gate and bows its head towards him.

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The vendor then cuts a fresh cucumber and feeds it to the Husky through the gap in the gate. He also asks the dog to sit, and the obedient pet immediately follows the command while wagging its tail. The simple exchange has left Instagram users charmed, with many describing the interaction as a beautiful example of the bond animals can develop with people they regularly meet.

'Our dog also has a favourite vegetable vendor'

Several users said the video reminded them of similar relationships between their own pets and local vegetable sellers.

One person wrote that their dog also had a favourite vegetable vendor and that the two had become friends. Another recalled how their dog used to recognise a vendor’s voice and eagerly wait for cucumbers and carrots.

Some comments carried a more emotional note. A user remembered their late dog, saying the video instantly brought back memories. Another recalled having two German Shepherds who would wait for a vegetable vendor who regularly gave them tomatoes.

The comments also featured plenty of humour. One user joked that the vendor had “spoilt” the dog so much that it had started stealing vegetables at home.

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Not everyone was convinced

While most reactions were affectionate, a few users raised concerns. Some asked the vendor to feed street dogs as well, pointing out that pets from well-off homes already have access to food while many stray dogs survive on discarded food.

One commenter also warned that feeding or gaining the trust of a pet from outside the home could potentially create problems for its owners.

Despite the occasional criticism, the overwhelming response was positive. Many viewers praised the vendor’s kindness and said the brief cucumber treat showed how animals can remember people who consistently treat them with affection.

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