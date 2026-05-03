Five bodies of a woman and her four children were found in a Gurugram home. Police suspect the husband poisoned them before attempting suicide. The man has been hospitalized in critical condition. An investigation is underway to determine the motive.

Five bodies, including of a woman and four children, were found inside a house in the Wazirpur area of Gurugram on Saturday night, police said. The woman's husband is in critical condition after allegedly attempting suicide.

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According to police, initial investigations suggest that the man allegedly poisoned his wife and children before trying to take his own life. He has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident around 8 pm on Saturday and launched an investigation.

Forensic experts and the local police team examined the scene and seized mobile phones and other material evidence from the residence.

Authorities are currently probing the possible reasons behind the husband's actions.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)