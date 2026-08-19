A viral video depicting a crowd performing Hindu-style rituals around a dustbin with an animal figure has ignited fresh discussions in India about faith, superstition, and the importance of critical understanding. This incident echoes previous occurrences where ordinary objects were mistaken for religious symbols, prompting debates.

A viral video from India circulating online features a large group of people engaging in Hindu-style rituals and performing prayers around an object closely resembling a green dustbin. Topped with a cartoon-like animal figure, the distinctive statue has reignited widespread debate about faith, superstition, and the critical role of education in discerning religious symbols from mundane items.

This is not an isolated occurrence; indeed, similar incidents of animal-shaped dustbins being worshipped have previously gone viral across India. Past instances have seen ordinary objects, particularly those resembling animals, become the focus of veneration across the country, consistently sparking discussions concerning public awareness and how easily common objects can be misinterpreted within belief systems.

Take a look at the video!

Latest Incident Details

The recently surfaced video vividly captures a large group of devotees pouring milk and water onto the dustbin-like structure, with many individuals also seen performing prayers. Participants further enhance their worship by offering flowers, fruits, and leaves. This video is raising questions on why education is important in India.While the video has garnered significant attention, its precise location and full context have yet to be independently verified.

The clip was shared by riyalindia on Instagram, explicitly crediting "Unknown on Instagram" as the original source, and has accumulated over 3,400 likes, fuelling extensive online discussion.

Why Education Matters!

As soon as the video got viral. One user commented, "And They Can Vote & Choose Government." Another user wrote, "They'll worship anything but God." Another comment read, "Average up and Bihari." One more comment read, "Over population of no use just burden in india."