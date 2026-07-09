While Mumbai remains under a Yellow Alert, the weather department has placed several neighbouring districts under a Red Alert due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

The districts under the highest level of warning include Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune and Satara. Meanwhile, Mumbai Suburban and Thane continue under an Orange Alert, with forecasts indicating very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The IMD has urged local authorities and residents in these regions to remain prepared for possible flooding, disruption to transport and other rain-related hazards.

Rainfall May Ease Gradually Across Maharashtra

According to private weather agency Skymet, rainfall activity across parts of Maharashtra is likely to gradually weaken from July 9 onward.

The agency noted that no fresh monsoon system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the immediate future. As a result, the exceptionally heavy rainfall that affected Mumbai and surrounding regions earlier this week may slowly subside. However, intermittent showers and thunderstorms are still expected over the coming days, meaning monsoon conditions will continue across much of the state.

Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has also issued Yellow Alerts for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, where isolated spells of heavy rainfall remain likely.