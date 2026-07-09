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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rain Continues, Red Alert in Nearby Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai will continue to witness rain on July 9 as the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the city, while several neighbouring districts remain under a Red Alert. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious
Mumbai to Receive More Rain; Flood Risk Still Remains
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai along with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day. Gusty winds are also expected to accompany the showers.
Despite signs that the heaviest spell may be easing, authorities have warned residents not to lower their guard. Continuous rainfall over the past several days has left many low-lying areas susceptible to flooding, and even short periods of intense rain could lead to water accumulation. Citizens living in flood-prone neighbourhoods have been advised to keep track of official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.
Red Alert Continues for Several Maharashtra Districts
While Mumbai remains under a Yellow Alert, the weather department has placed several neighbouring districts under a Red Alert due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.
The districts under the highest level of warning include Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune and Satara. Meanwhile, Mumbai Suburban and Thane continue under an Orange Alert, with forecasts indicating very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
The IMD has urged local authorities and residents in these regions to remain prepared for possible flooding, disruption to transport and other rain-related hazards.
Rainfall May Ease Gradually Across Maharashtra
According to private weather agency Skymet, rainfall activity across parts of Maharashtra is likely to gradually weaken from July 9 onward.
The agency noted that no fresh monsoon system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the immediate future. As a result, the exceptionally heavy rainfall that affected Mumbai and surrounding regions earlier this week may slowly subside. However, intermittent showers and thunderstorms are still expected over the coming days, meaning monsoon conditions will continue across much of the state.
Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has also issued Yellow Alerts for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, where isolated spells of heavy rainfall remain likely.
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