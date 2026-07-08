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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert, School Holiday and Rescue Operations Across Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra continue to receive intense monsoon showers, prompting school closures, tourist restrictions in Thane, and large-scale rescue operations as flooding and landslides disrupt normal life
Mumbai Rains Trigger Closures and Rescue Operations Across Maharashtra
Heavy monsoon rain has disrupted life in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, forcing authorities to shut schools, restrict access to tourist spots, and carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.
Schools Closed and Tourist Spots Restricted
In response to the weather warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Thane district administration has prohibited entry to forts, waterfalls, lakes, and other popular tourist destinations until further notice. Officials said the decision was taken to prevent accidents as water levels rise and weather conditions remain unstable.
Vihar Lake Overflows as Reservoir Levels Rise
The BMC reported that Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, began overflowing at around 9 pm after continuous rainfall in its catchment area.
Authorities said water levels in the city’s other six reservoirs are also increasing steadily, indicating a significant rise in water storage due to the ongoing monsoon.
Flooding, Landslides and Rescue Operations in Thane
Thane district witnessed severe waterlogging in several areas, along with incidents of landslides and fallen trees. According to officials, more than 100 people were rescued from different parts of the district as emergency teams responded to flooding and other rain-related incidents.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office also advised farmers to plan agricultural activities based on updated weather forecasts, noting that rainfall intensity is expected to reduce in some parts of the state from July 8 onward.
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