Heavy monsoon rain has disrupted life in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, forcing authorities to shut schools, restrict access to tourist spots, and carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of continued heavy rainfall.

Schools Closed and Tourist Spots Restricted

In response to the weather warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Thane district administration has prohibited entry to forts, waterfalls, lakes, and other popular tourist destinations until further notice. Officials said the decision was taken to prevent accidents as water levels rise and weather conditions remain unstable.