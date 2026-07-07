Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert in Place as Heavy Showers Continue Across City
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai remains on alert as the IMD forecasts another day of heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds. Schools and colleges are closed, transport services remain disrupted, residents have been urged to stay indoors
Mumbai Weather Today: Orange Alert Remains as Heavy Rain Continues, Schools Shut Across City
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under an Orange Alert for Tuesday, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds is likely to continue. Although the intensity of rain reduced after Monday afternoon's downpour, officials say weather conditions remain dangerous enough to warrant caution across the city.
IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools and Colleges Remain Closed
The IMD has lowered its weather warning from a Red Alert, which was in effect from July 4 to July 6, to an Orange Alert for July 7. Despite the downgrade, forecasters expect intense spells of rain, strong winds, waterlogging, and localized flooding in several parts of Mumbai.
As a preventive measure, all government, municipal, and private schools and colleges across Mumbai have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday. Authorities say the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff as adverse weather conditions persist.
Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain particularly vigilant due to the increased risk of flooding.
BMC Urges Residents to Stay Indoors; Work From Home Recommended
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. The civic body has advised people to stay away from trees, electric poles, damaged buildings, hoardings, waterlogged roads, and coastal areas where conditions may become hazardous.
Vehicle owners have also been asked not to park under trees because of the possibility of falling branches during strong winds.
For any emergency assistance, residents can contact the BMC helpline at 1916.
The Maharashtra government has also encouraged private companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. In addition, non-essential government and semi-government offices have been instructed to observe a half-day schedule to reduce travel during the ongoing rains.
Heavy Rain Disrupts Daily Life and Transport Services
Mumbai received significant rainfall on Monday before showers eased later in the afternoon. However, gusty winds continued to cause tree-fall incidents across several locations.
According to the BMC's rainfall report between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:
Mumbai City recorded 28.2 mm of rainfall.
Eastern suburbs received 61.75 mm.
Western suburbs recorded 65.45 mm.
Rainfall over the previous 48 hours remained exceptionally high:
Mumbai City: 300 mm
Eastern suburbs: 380 mm
Western suburbs: 345 mm
Heavy rain also affected railway operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Western Railway suburban services experienced disruptions between Vasai Road and Dahanu because of waterlogging. Central Railway services between Karjat and Khopoli remained suspended for several hours following track damage caused by ballast washout.
Several long-distance trains travelling to and from Gujarat faced cancellations, diversions, and delays due to flooded railway tracks between Virar and Palghar. Rail services on the Mumbai-Pune route were also impacted after landslides occurred in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section.
Authorities have urged residents to stay updated through official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
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