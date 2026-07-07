The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. The civic body has advised people to stay away from trees, electric poles, damaged buildings, hoardings, waterlogged roads, and coastal areas where conditions may become hazardous.

Vehicle owners have also been asked not to park under trees because of the possibility of falling branches during strong winds.

For any emergency assistance, residents can contact the BMC helpline at 1916.

The Maharashtra government has also encouraged private companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. In addition, non-essential government and semi-government offices have been instructed to observe a half-day schedule to reduce travel during the ongoing rains.

Heavy Rain Disrupts Daily Life and Transport Services

Mumbai received significant rainfall on Monday before showers eased later in the afternoon. However, gusty winds continued to cause tree-fall incidents across several locations.

According to the BMC's rainfall report between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

Mumbai City recorded 28.2 mm of rainfall.

Eastern suburbs received 61.75 mm.

Western suburbs recorded 65.45 mm.

Rainfall over the previous 48 hours remained exceptionally high:

Mumbai City: 300 mm

Eastern suburbs: 380 mm

Western suburbs: 345 mm

Heavy rain also affected railway operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Western Railway suburban services experienced disruptions between Vasai Road and Dahanu because of waterlogging. Central Railway services between Karjat and Khopoli remained suspended for several hours following track damage caused by ballast washout.

Several long-distance trains travelling to and from Gujarat faced cancellations, diversions, and delays due to flooded railway tracks between Virar and Palghar. Rail services on the Mumbai-Pune route were also impacted after landslides occurred in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section.

Authorities have urged residents to stay updated through official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.