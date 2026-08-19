A delivery boy in Muzaffarnagar broke down in tears after his Rs 45,000 phone fell into floodwaters. He had bought it on EMI and used it for work.

A delivery boy in Muzaffarnagar broke down in tears after his mobile phone fell into floodwaters at Shiv Chowk on Tuesday. The young man, identified as Vishal, a resident of Rampuri, spent hours searching for the phone in the water but could not find it.

Phone was his livelihood as he received food orders through it

Vishal works as a delivery boy to support his family. The mobile phone was not just an expensive device but his primary tool for work. He received food orders through the phone, and his earnings depended on delivering them. He had purchased the phone for approximately Rs 45,000 on EMI just three months ago and had only paid three instalments so far.

On Tuesday, Vishal was passing through Shiv Chowk with a food delivery when his phone slipped from his hand and fell into the flooded water. He abandoned his work and searched for hours, but could not find it. A bystander recorded a video of him searching, which later went viral.

When locals asked him about his distress, he broke down. He said he comes from a poor family and runs his household through his delivery work. He has now appealed to the municipal corporation for financial help.

Vishal blamed the municipal corporation for the waterlogging that led to the incident. He said, "I should get justice and my phone should be found. I am a poor man and run my family through delivery work."