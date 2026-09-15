3 5 Image Credit : Getty

Croma iPhone Offer

You need to understand one thing about the 'effective price' of ₹69,990. This isn't the direct price you pay at the store. Your final cost will depend on your old phone's value, its condition, your eligibility, the exchange bonus, and the bank offer. Croma's terms also say you can't fully combine all offers, though there are some exceptions for brand or bank cashbacks. Croma also mentioned that this offer is valid only till stocks last.