iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 69,990: Croma Offers Huge Discount With Exchange Bonus
With the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo now launched, all eyes are suddenly on the older iPhone 17 Pro. The main reason is a killer offer announced by Tata's Croma.
iPhone 17 Pro Offer
iPhone 17 Pro Price
Croma's exchange scheme gives the best deal on the iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB model. According to Croma's rules, the exchange value is based on what an iPhone 15 Pro is worth. If your old phone's value is ₹30,000 or more, you can get an extra exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000. On top of that, there's a ₹4,000 bank offer for specific ICICI, HDFC, IDFC First, and AU Small Finance Bank cards.
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Croma iPhone Offer
iPhone 17 Pro Discount
iPhone Duo
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